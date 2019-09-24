As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intrust Bank Na Lowered Position by $806,634

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 57,848 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 82,023 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Velocity Credit Union Moves to a Fiserv Foundation to Enable Enhanced Digital Experiences and Small Business Services – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares to 137,191 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

