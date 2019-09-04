As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake as Shares Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 169,329 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 103,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 1.08M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola works on cafe deal in India – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 19,561 shares to 187,386 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,485 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 73,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.1% or 19.04 million shares. Eqis Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 56,676 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hikari Pwr holds 0.23% or 46,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 4,597 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability reported 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). King Wealth has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ing Groep Nv reported 80,533 shares. 431,211 are held by Hightower Services Lta. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 101,922 are held by Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mgmt has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Pennsylvania-based Permit Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,548 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 37,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.46% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 61,472 shares. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 0.15% or 1,950 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bailard invested in 0.08% or 14,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Advisor Group Lc invested in 0.06% or 37,284 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.14% or 45,952 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 661,142 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Woodstock invested in 46,216 shares. Forbes J M & Co Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New York-based Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Captrust Financial owns 1,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSP Inc. (CSPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Slack (WORK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.