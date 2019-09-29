As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Golub Group Trimmed Holding by $653,653; Oarsman Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG)

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 7,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 347,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.68 million, down from 354,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 26,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 315,875 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 289,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.80M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 4.97% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Greenleaf Tru reported 12,983 shares stake. Company Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 69,288 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Qs Investors Limited reported 8,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 0.06% or 100,041 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru has invested 0.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated stated it has 77,279 shares. Jlb & Associate invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,494 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 851,491 shares stake.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 18,751 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $37.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DCP Midstream LP (DCP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.