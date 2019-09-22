As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake by $11.17 Million; Pvh (Call) (PVH) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.34 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2789.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 122,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 127,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,760 shares to 940 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 245,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,396 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma invested in 2,296 shares or 0% of the stock. 210,028 are held by Echo Street Limited Liability. Duncker Streett accumulated 0.79% or 38,725 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jlb Inc owns 2,765 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Puzo Michael J invested in 3.26% or 96,186 shares. 13,638 were reported by Veritable Lp. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 186,736 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 68,420 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Maplelane Ltd Liability owns 175,001 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Victory Management Incorporated owns 169,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fort Limited Partnership reported 30,181 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors owns 1,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 100,000 shares to 237,500 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 295,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 5,743 shares stake. Pacific reported 12,773 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America reported 217 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.29% or 31,036 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.27% or 175,699 shares. 28,741 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 2,959 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 10,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership invested in 8,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,315 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. 191 shares valued at $14,254 were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45M for 7.18 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.