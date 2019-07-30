As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Position; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Value Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15 million shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 39,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,566 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 48,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 275,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 9,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc reported 0.5% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Research Global holds 536,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,686 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Llc invested 4.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Notis stated it has 53,519 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 3,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Cap holds 0% or 166 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 483,217 shares. Synovus has 71,423 shares. Whitnell & owns 89,691 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,356 shares to 39,319 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12,064 shares to 16,815 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 52,390 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intersect Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 11,690 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 959,488 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,477 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.95% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Tru holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 22,275 shares. City Co owns 40,014 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 6.99M are owned by Mackenzie. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,139 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Ltd Company reported 62,144 shares stake. Wesbanco Financial Bank stated it has 233,595 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,197 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.