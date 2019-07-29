As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Lowered Stake; Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by $388,590 as Stock Value Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 522,715 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,910 shares to 7,270 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.20% negative EPS growth.

