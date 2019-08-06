As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Position by $387,288; Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Stock Rose While Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (CVU) by 74.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 279,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.23% . The hedge fund held 95,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 25,949 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 19.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 07/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – IDIQ CONTRACT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2017, NOW HAS VALUE OF $18.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Sees FY18 Rev $92.0M-$96.0M; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q Rev $23.8M; 15/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 1Q Rev $18.2M; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – YEAR-END BACKLOG OF $301.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – QTRLY REV DECLINED YOY ATTRIBUTABLE TO LOWER REV FROM F-16 WING COMPONENTS & E-2D OUTER WING PANEL KITS; 23/04/2018 – DJ CPI Aerostructures Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVU)

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 3.69 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold CVU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 5.82 million shares or 8.40% less from 6.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Millrace Asset Group Inc owns 212,506 shares. Boston has 219,617 shares. Northern Tru reported 25,197 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 6,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Communication Inc has invested 0.29% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Awm Communication, a New York-based fund reported 578,438 shares. Blackrock accumulated 32,980 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.12% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) for 104,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 6,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Management Incorporated has 1.22% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). 524,391 were reported by Vanguard Group. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) for 43,900 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares to 110,477 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.