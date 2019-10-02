As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Position by $867,503; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 167,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 177,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 79,944 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 24,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 215,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46 million, down from 240,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 27,689 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,789 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 2.72 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 186,736 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Puzo Michael J reported 96,186 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 436,816 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,797 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 38,425 were accumulated by Shelton Management. Somerville Kurt F holds 3.65% or 201,776 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 6,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 455,513 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.08% or 9,950 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13,300 shares to 63,659 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 26,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.14M for 27.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 18,746 shares to 30,552 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 45,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,375 were reported by Penbrook Management Ltd Liability. Mcf accumulated 516 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 865,906 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 73,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 309 shares. Jcic Asset Inc invested in 0% or 63 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 291,339 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 6,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 746,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 1.12 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.