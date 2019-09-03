As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Fort LP Has Lifted by $608,960 Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc

Fort Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 28,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 21,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.67. About 1.63M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.42. About 7.26 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 16,748 shares to 63,481 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,623 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

