As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Fort LP Has Increased Its Stake; Bb&T Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) by $6.38 Million

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 45,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 433,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.57 million, down from 479,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Fort Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 28,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 21,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 45,140 shares to 47,807 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,340 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

