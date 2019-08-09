As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Holding; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.24 Million Its Holding

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 254,939 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 144.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.88 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.53. About 2.59 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,379 shares to 98,852 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,603 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

