As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Shareholder New South Capital Management Cut Its Position; Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Position in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by $391,368 as Share Value Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.47M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 962,277 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 9.01 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2; 11/04/2018 – SANTANDER UK PLC – OFFER PERIOD EXTENSION SERIES 1125-1126; 27/03/2018 – MOODY´S ASSIGNS DEBT RATINGS TO BANCO SANTANDER RIO S.A. EXPECTED ISSUANCE; 27/03/2018 – Santander Explores Blockchain’s Potential Uses; 23/05/2018 – Coming to Miami: the “School of Emotions,” a project of the European Institute of Efficient lntelligences, lsmael Cala and Kike Santander; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Santander Uses Ripple To Power Cross-Border Money Transfer; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SANTANDER DRIVE AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST; 07/05/2018 – Santander Brazil Is Said to Hire UBS, BNP Investment Bankers; 29/05/2018 – Santander Appoints Dirk Marzluf as Head of Technology and Operations; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds UBS, Exits Banco Santander

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07M for 31.39 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Shelton Capital, California-based fund reported 3,392 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi accumulated 6,920 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 103 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 234,161 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Llc has 174,499 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. 998,580 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Arrow holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4,935 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 1.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 722,969 shares. 1.54M were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 141,046 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha holds 7 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 446,865 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares to 392,528 shares, valued at $71.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 154,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group.

