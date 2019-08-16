As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowered by $6.64 Million Its Holding; Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Celanese (CE) by $673,750

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 406,630 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 75,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.33 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 4.13 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.77 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 40,141 shares stake. 47,786 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Voya Mngmt Limited Com invested in 402,980 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,694 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ckw Financial Group reported 550 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 865,960 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 6,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.1% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 74,027 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd holds 22,397 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.63M shares to 20.09M shares, valued at $1.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Cap has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 193,861 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 40,365 are held by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 74,766 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cap Research Invsts holds 0.02% or 536,700 shares in its portfolio. 2,389 were reported by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 15,477 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt has 1.83% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 464,488 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 430,272 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. 20,902 were reported by Wisconsin Mngmt Limited. Invsts reported 10.98M shares stake.