As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Position by $872,080; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lifted Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $602,162

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 666,359 shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.3. About 3.72 million shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management has 0.53% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 507,538 shares. 14 were accumulated by Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 2,926 are held by Stephens Ar. C M Bidwell And Assocs reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 470,654 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 1.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1St Source Financial Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 432 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,725 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Tru reported 1,772 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 176 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.29% or 12,997 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,261 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap owns 3.76% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.21M shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 75,371 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.46M shares. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp has 169,868 shares for 18.81% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,384 shares. Cap Investors has 0.42% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10.98M shares. 2,638 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 1.78% or 95,441 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.04% or 275,749 shares in its portfolio. Counselors holds 4,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Company stated it has 2,312 shares. 32,325 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 502,878 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.