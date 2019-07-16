As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Its Position by $828,138

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 1.36 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.58 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 11,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

