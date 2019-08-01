As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Holding; Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) by $836,602

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 32,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 204,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 236,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 948 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.27. About 157,726 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 70,921 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 71,273 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 107,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,723 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 21,284 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 89,349 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Metropolitan Life Comm Ny accumulated 0.02% or 5,474 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0% or 28,461 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.03% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0% or 11,450 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co holds 0.06% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 2.23M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $272,456 activity. The insider CROSS CHARLES K JR. sold 4,812 shares worth $136,228.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 37,703 shares to 125,892 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 31,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,903 shares to 91,542 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,086 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Service owns 0.16% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 482,453 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,450 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.42% or 29,346 shares. Senator Investment Gp Ltd Partnership invested 1.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Castleark Ltd Co invested in 98,490 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America invested in 1,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 61,472 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 2,245 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id stated it has 608,092 shares. 27,519 were accumulated by Peddock Advisors Ltd. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.61% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Punch Associates Invest Mgmt owns 91,919 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc owns 75,371 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horizon Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

