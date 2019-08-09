As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $132.84 Million; American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Market Value Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $659,360

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.47. About 155,522 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 630,990 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,159 shares. Eqis invested in 0.02% or 1,994 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 357,819 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.19% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pacific Global Investment Management Company invested in 0.3% or 13,171 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 34,580 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 2,546 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com owns 46,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 196,924 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 8,237 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 58,543 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,611 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,321 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Moreover, Whitnell And has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $80.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 1.63M shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arizona State Retirement System reported 117,290 shares stake. Whittier holds 0.03% or 9,554 shares in its portfolio. 6,146 were reported by Alps Inc. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 9,000 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,440 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,087 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company holds 354,645 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Sun Life holds 666 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 10,471 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd holds 0.51% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 53,097 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).