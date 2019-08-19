As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Position by $872,080; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increased Its Stifel Finl (SF) Stake by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 2.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 132,053 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.38 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.71% or 104,300 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 666 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,004 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 19,891 shares. Atlanta Cap Co L L C has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 460,773 shares. Pennsylvania Com has 3,400 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 113,128 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.46% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ipswich Co reported 3,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Business Ser Incorporated holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 101,152 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 27,464 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Co invested in 1,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 395,318 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.14% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Axiom Llc De invested in 0.04% or 27,780 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,588 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss stated it has 79,376 shares. 910,137 were accumulated by Channing Capital Mgmt Lc. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Zacks Investment Management reported 39,180 shares. Assetmark has 796 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 10,479 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.03% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Schroder Investment Gru reported 10,000 shares stake.