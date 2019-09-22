As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Cut by $345,527 Its Stake; As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Shares Rose, Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed by $546,016 Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 17,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 84,743 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 101,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.05 million shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,627 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $120.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 83,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.84 million for 37.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.