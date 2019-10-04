As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Increased Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,690 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 53,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 2.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 935,831 shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 218,523 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Comm Lc reported 113,082 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 9,200 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 156,518 shares. 3,776 are held by Savant Capital Limited Company. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% or 38,767 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest Management reported 7,415 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.22% or 2.19 million shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 108 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.02% or 8,670 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gibraltar Mgmt Inc owns 70,692 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.34% stake. Grimes And Inc accumulated 0.54% or 130,303 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 100,622 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.84% or 70,500 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & invested in 7,437 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 247,076 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,457 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Andra Ap owns 83,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson has 4,890 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.10M shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr by 36,618 shares to 78,367 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 27,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).