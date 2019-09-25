As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Holding; Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $440,525 as Valuation Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 72,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 66,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 2.24M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.35 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Management accumulated 0% or 166 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated, California-based fund reported 19,829 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc reported 3,500 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 25,050 shares. International Invsts holds 13.02M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.11M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 46,142 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. First Interstate Bank has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sadoff Management Limited Liability Com owns 8,470 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 457,231 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 18,407 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,160 shares to 12,090 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 51,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,815 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4,945 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 10,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Company reported 24,390 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 2.73M shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 17,268 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department accumulated 10,072 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 89,140 shares stake. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Skba Cap Management Limited Liability has 169,600 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 0.06% or 196,216 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Northside Cap Ltd Liability owns 7,535 shares. Brinker accumulated 20,408 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Llc reported 3,320 shares stake. Alps Advsr reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).