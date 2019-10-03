As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Position; Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by $134.88 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.79 million, up from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 1.75M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mi accumulated 1.18% or 133,294 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 2.38 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hills Financial Bank holds 1.55% or 183,898 shares in its portfolio. 44,488 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company. Carlson Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Smithfield holds 0.03% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Holt Cap Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,250 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Merian Glob (Uk) has 19,821 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.05% or 173,942 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 45,362 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,604 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 1,650 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 114,483 shares to 10.04M shares, valued at $222.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,750 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

