As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Kensico Capital Management Increased Stake by $132.84 Million; American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Share Price Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 335,786 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 243,678 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FlexWage Empowers People with More Ways to Access Their Pay – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv Q1 operating margin narrows Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,400 shares to 840,600 shares, valued at $140.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

