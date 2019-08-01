As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Lowered Its Stake; Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $2.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 15,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 108,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 123,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.89. About 2.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 67.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 11,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $336.71. About 3.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,251 are owned by Copeland Cap Management Ltd Llc. Park National Oh invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chevy Chase Tru Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 443,732 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 49,754 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management owns 2,715 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.71% or 46,010 shares in its portfolio. 10,719 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Yorktown Mngmt Company holds 0.37% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma has 3.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,003 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 61,439 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.85% stake. Keystone Planning reported 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap International Ca accumulated 6,732 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bridges Inv holds 74,953 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 5,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 101,599 are owned by Wexford Lp. Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd has 23,476 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 407,782 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi holds 6,920 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10,759 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability accumulated 236,376 shares. 1,400 were reported by Cls Ltd Co. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 2.87% or 183,053 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 151,200 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs owns 25,006 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 12,598 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 5,782 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.38 million for 30.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

