As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Holding by $4.85 Million; Holder Fiera Capital Has Lifted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 67,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 966,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69 million shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,089 shares to 14,630 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 149,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,311 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,961 shares to 26,661 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 191,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.