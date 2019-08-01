As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position; Cantillon Capital Management Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Increased by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 762,586 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,057 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $546.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).