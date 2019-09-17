As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr (NVS) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Position

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.93M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.41 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr (NVS) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 457,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 8.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $736.62 million, up from 7.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.12M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ACTIVELY INVESTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL, VACCINES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUILDING NEW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN VEMGAL, KARNATAKA, NASHIK; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC – IN CASE OF TERMINATION OF DEAL, NOVARTIS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CO A “REVERSE TERMINATION FEE” EQUAL TO $437 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 157,935 shares to 89,941 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,713 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 96,730 shares to 360,250 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 26,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

