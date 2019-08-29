As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Pitcairn Company Has Lowered by $715,616 Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 69.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 169,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 413,725 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 243,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 259,362 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 555,990 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 85,000 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,928 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Cap L L C has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 17,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4.86 million shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 8,840 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 828 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 427,411 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated holds 2.18% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 12,256 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 3,261 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Communication Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.11% or 5,725 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 14,324 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,898 shares to 39,596 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 7,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,492 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 31.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 22,632 shares to 139,644 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,716 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family holds 24,600 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). M&T State Bank Corp reported 269,216 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 5.15% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 754,281 shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.14% or 22,803 shares. Schafer Cullen accumulated 3,310 shares. Cadence Cap Management invested in 2.2% or 402,403 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc owns 540 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability has 19,240 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 4,280 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, St Germain D J Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,850 shares. Webster Bancshares N A owns 200 shares. Notis has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 8,108 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

