As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Holder Westwood Management Decreased Its Position by $952,864; Benin Management Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $639,900 as Share Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv prices $9B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Assetmark reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Renaissance Limited Company stated it has 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oarsman Incorporated accumulated 37,757 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 2,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wade G W & holds 2,391 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 14,593 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 195,010 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 182,340 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 2,312 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 0.08% or 7,813 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 8,840 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 234,161 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,337 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 2,862 shares stake. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 233,100 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,256 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 66,030 were accumulated by Cullinan Associates. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 788,153 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,760 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt reported 3,367 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Miller Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paragon invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,148 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has 3.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6.98M shares. Dubuque Bancshares owns 59,913 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.49% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.15M shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.