As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increased Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $199.71. About 1.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 82,981 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,875 shares to 186,627 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year's $0.75 per share. FISV's profit will be $315.72 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

