As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered by $4.18 Million Its Holding; Marcato Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW)

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 40,759 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 47,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, down from 708,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 4.05M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.36 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,370 are owned by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Susquehanna International Gp Llp has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 19,387 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 110,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 29 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 16,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 27,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 72,000 were reported by Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Corp. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 109,173 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 0% or 879 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 100,262 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 15,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 975 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Rech has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 608,092 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 0.46% or 61,472 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1,044 were accumulated by Tompkins. Washington Tru Financial Bank has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 28,269 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru Com holds 22,652 shares. Axa invested in 9,097 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 278,289 shares. 15,671 are held by Argent Trust. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 804,275 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.10 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 395,318 shares.

