As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Westwood Management Lifted Stake; Cortina Asset Management Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 105,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 442,723 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 548,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.71M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 658,436 shares traded or 189.24% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 3.99 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,831 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Maryland Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,959 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Livingston Group Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.31% or 7,545 shares. Next Gru Inc invested in 2,128 shares. Cambridge Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). City Tru Co Fl invested in 1.18% or 31,442 shares. 195,684 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 15,393 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Inc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,740 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 7.51M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Washington-based Madrona Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,961 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,276 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,180 shares to 97,960 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,430 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). First Light Asset Ltd Company invested in 3.14 million shares or 6% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Street reported 30,910 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 556,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.03% or 70,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Company owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt Co has 0.37% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 183,459 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 15,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 154,807 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 508,108 shares.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 57,912 shares to 328,286 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 50,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).