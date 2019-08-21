As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Holding; Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Holding by $9.02 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 57,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 191,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 249,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 1.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 4.11M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $581.01M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.08M for 31.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

