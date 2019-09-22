As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $10.20 Million as Shares Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 17,380 shares. 5,800 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Utah Retirement owns 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,934 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13,049 shares. Td Asset Management holds 448,666 shares. Redwood Capital Limited owns 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24,102 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 75 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,039 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.33% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 145,970 are held by United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parametric Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 44,566 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 65,614 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “May 31st Options Now Available For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,359 shares to 25,129 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN) by 35,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 70,154 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 3.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Signature Est & Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 273,162 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 2.11M shares. Palladium Prns Ltd stated it has 2,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Senator Lp invested in 0.84% or 500,000 shares. Provident Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.60M shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 6.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 379,421 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Da Davidson & Com, a Montana-based fund reported 22,277 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust Communications accumulated 3,140 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 55,330 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).