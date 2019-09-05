As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Cut Position by $1.79 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Lifted Its Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $4.71 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 176,107 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 249,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 269,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.53. About 2.65 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,951 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.