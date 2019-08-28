As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Position by $967,560; Hap Trading Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Decreased by $1.41 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 3.45M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 24,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 43,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 56.78M shares traded or 563.50% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,998 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,369 shares. Argent Trust holds 15,671 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 1.78M shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 671,408 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 505,185 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Co Ca holds 3.07% or 271,612 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 20 shares. Westwood Management Il reported 188,452 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 2,800 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13,396 shares to 60,387 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 100,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.83 million for 31.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 36,096 shares to 51,396 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 274,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC).