As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted by $132.84 Million Its Position; As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Declined, Strs Ohio Upped Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 2,547 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 20,399 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 734,398 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 80 are held by Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability. Ashford Mngmt owns 836,898 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24,544 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 81,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 443,433 shares. 462,300 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 1.29% or 163,034 shares in its portfolio. 21,162 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Eqis Cap Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 10,735 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 13,145 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16,553 shares to 102,522 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,742 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invests holds 0.12% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citadel Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 57,516 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs stated it has 3,648 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 5.25% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,725 shares. Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 180,250 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.03% or 9,554 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 50,967 shares. 22,652 are held by First Citizens State Bank And Co. Glenmede Tru Na has 16,515 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% stake.

