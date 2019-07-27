As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Virtu Financial Has Lowered Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) as Shares Declined

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 5,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

