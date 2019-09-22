As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Element Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $961,597; As Mks Instrs Com Stk (MKSI) Share Price Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 10,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 27,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 17,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (MKSI) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 3,351 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 338,080 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86 million for 27.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,399 shares to 27,213 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Western Life Insuranc by 2,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.36 million shares to 141,121 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 14,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,685 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.