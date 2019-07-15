As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Has Decreased by $2.95 Million Its Position; Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $590,814

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.9. About 1.59M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $244.02. About 295,739 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39M are owned by New South Cap Mngmt. 163,265 were reported by Columbus Circle Invsts. Ameriprise invested in 0.03% or 663,223 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Court Place Ltd Liability reported 10,853 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 15,138 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 218,201 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Arrow Fin Corporation has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 7,540 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell holds 89,691 shares. First Business Services has invested 1.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.87 million for 29.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Our 5 Favorite SaaS Companies – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.