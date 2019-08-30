As Fiserv Com (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Shares Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake by $311,948

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 24,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 740,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.34 million, down from 764,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 1.16 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 53,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 65,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 126,959 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 30.97 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 82,463 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $192.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 563,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Mid (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.