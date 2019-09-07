As Firstenergy (Put) (FE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Barclays Plc Cut Position by $360,800; Hengehold Capital Management Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (Put) (FE) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.15 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/05/2018 – West Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 60,735 shares to 90,335 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,462 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). American Intl Gp has invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Citigroup Inc reported 414,423 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.64% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 9.57M shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has 1.01M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.15% or 10.39 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 783,406 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 19.59M shares. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.31% or 7,365 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, First Financial In has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 290 shares. Farmers Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.13 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

