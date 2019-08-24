As Firstenergy (FE) Stock Value Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Position; As Alleghany Del (Y) Stock Price Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased by $60.86 Million Its Position

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Nearing Completion of Transmission Line Project to Support Northern Ohio; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BAA1 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO MID-ATLANTIC INTERSTATE TRANSMISSION LLC; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 05/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs in Northern New Jersey Following Severe Winter Storm

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 99,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 293,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.54M, down from 392,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 71,247 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

