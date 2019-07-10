As Firstenergy (FE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $9.28 Million; Leucadia National Maintains Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 582,863 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS CONTRACTS JEOPARDIZE ABILITY TO REORGANIZE; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 384,306 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.14M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

