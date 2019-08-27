As Firstenergy (FE) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.28 Million; Covanta Holding (CVA) Stake Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 1.05 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 26,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 144,250 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 117,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 229,084 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 10,205 shares to 59,704 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,190 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.75 million were accumulated by Legal General Gp Plc. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 888,721 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 15,754 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And has invested 4.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Chem National Bank reported 9,908 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc stated it has 275,114 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 360,334 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.09% or 572,494 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 8,926 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 86,221 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 38,929 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 1.47% or 2.53 million shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 102,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 29,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 27,318 were accumulated by Inv Services Incorporated.

