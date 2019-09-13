As Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Raised by $11.70 Million Its Position; Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $3.02 Million as Shares Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 2.65 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO SEEK POLICY RELIEF; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Legislative, Regulatory Relief Under Review; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 91.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 1,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co holds 108,116 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 292,878 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 58,128 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 497,887 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 53,350 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.07% or 72,057 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 32,434 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 6.02 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,987 shares. The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 1,931 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 5,116 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,130 shares.

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jersey Central Power & Light Installing New Automated Devices to Help Reduce Duration of Power Outages – GuruFocus.com” on September 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Incorporated holds 1,625 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb, Virginia-based fund reported 756 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc owns 15,839 shares or 12.59% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Chartist Inc Ca has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 375 shares. Mendel Money holds 2.42% or 1,334 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd has 15,908 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Old Financial Bank In owns 12,926 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 3.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 52,419 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 156 are owned by Sabal Tru Comm. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 579,662 shares or 2.44% of the stock. New York-based Newbrook Cap Advisors LP has invested 4.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj invested in 0.6% or 10,289 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 7.37% or 7,999 shares.