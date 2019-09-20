As Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding; Boltwood Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in V F (VFC) by $463,188 as Valuation Declined

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 427,908 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 24,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 180,214 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, down from 205,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,768 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,259 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 97,568 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt has 0.51% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 9,081 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability reported 1.91% stake. Cadence Capital Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California-based Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 635,037 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Regions Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 113,855 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 29,820 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa has 2,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 44,537 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.33% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation to Host Investor Day on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These jeans use optical science to contour your backside – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VF Corp. slows hiring due to tariffs as it relocates to Denver – Denver Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,443 shares to 47,712 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atn Intl Inc by 70,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 11.75% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cordasco Network stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Magellan Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 186,673 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 132,812 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 196,671 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd. Vident Investment Advisory Llc accumulated 15,355 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3.68M were reported by Morgan Stanley. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 993,677 shares.

More important recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Unchanged Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.