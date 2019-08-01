As Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose, Guggenheim Capital Raised Its Holding by $983,016; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding Held by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 23,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 201,831 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 177,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 4.10M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Legislative, Regulatory Relief Under Review; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 12/03/2018 – World’s First Energy Storage Fund to List in London; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 16/05/2018 – Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 711,769 shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. had bought 5.61 million shares worth $186.88 million on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 27 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ct owns 3.25M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 127,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 27,000 shares. North Star Management stated it has 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 124,200 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 6.27M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 19,223 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 80,355 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited accumulated 217 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.09% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 9,054 shares to 19,368 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,619 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 61 shares. Paloma Mngmt Communications invested in 8,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nwq Investment Limited owns 2.56 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 373,074 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,009 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 11,537 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.58 million shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 42,020 shares. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 5,551 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 5,131 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 328,715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 15,837 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 111,867 shares stake. 1.34M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. 507,171 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated.