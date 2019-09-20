As Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose, Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Its Holding by $9.92 Million; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position Maintained by Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 236,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 716,088 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.66 million, up from 479,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 2.65M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 450,660 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 1,498 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 252 shares in its portfolio. 3,267 are held by Regions. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 361 shares. Logan Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tanaka Mgmt accumulated 15,284 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank owns 16,679 shares. Sei reported 63,296 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 11,329 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc reported 36,334 shares. 172,666 are owned by Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,597 shares. Paloma Prns invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio owns 239,323 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 5,116 shares. Intact Invest Inc accumulated 117,700 shares. 45,331 were accumulated by Usa Portformulas. Two Sigma Ltd holds 15,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Security National Com has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Burney Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 7,887 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 1,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Luminus Llc stated it has 4.68% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 6,579 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 8.58 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.3% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 69,330 shares to 546,102 shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).