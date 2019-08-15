As Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Raised Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Continues to Hold Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 47,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 177,282 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 129,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 884,701 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 168,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 775,469 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27 million, up from 606,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 3.48 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDY) by 8,872 shares to 29,066 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,680 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Invesco invested in 10.39M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 41,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.13% or 5,131 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 61 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.62% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Heartland Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 205,155 shares. New York-based Electron Cap Ptnrs has invested 14.86% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Vanguard Grp holds 0.11% or 64.33M shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.83% or 281,905 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.08% or 15,022 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity invested in 0.12% or 507,171 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 970,440 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2.66 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0% or 128 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 6,500 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 132,837 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 226,524 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 91,124 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Partners Lp has invested 0.05% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 8 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 115,835 shares. 33,649 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Llc. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 10,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Assets Inv Lc has invested 0.07% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,537 shares to 112,754 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 205,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,094 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Full-Year Production and Year-End Proved Reserves; Issues 2019 Production & Capital Guidance â€“ Expects to be Cash Flow Positive at $50 WTI Oil – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Definitive Proxy and Mails Letter to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.